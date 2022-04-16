Saturday, April 16
Manna House Ministries, 700 F St., Beckley; Pre-Easter Program featuring Lil Blair and The Fantastic Volinaires of Detroit, Mich., and The Gospel Singaleers of Beckley; 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.; free will offering taken.
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; drive thru Easter program; 2 to 4 p.m.; weather permitting, goodie bags will be given out. For more information call 304-575-3617. Brought to you for The City of Beckley hosted by Pastor Randy Anderson.
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Rd., Mount Hope; Easter Party and Egg-unt for children of all ages in the Youth Center Gym, noon to 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; Sunrise Service; special speaker; 6 a.m.
Welcome Baptist Church, 206 8th St., Beckley; Easter Sunrise Service; 6 a.m.
Chestnut Knob Baptist Church, 1745 Chestnut Knob Rd., Layland; Sunrise service, 7 a.m.; breakfast, 8 a.m.; service, 10 a.m.; worship service and preaching, 11 a.m.;
Monday, April 18
Chestnut Knob Baptist Church, 1745 Chestnut Knob Rd., Layland; spring revival; today through April 23; 7 p.m. nightly; speakers are Evangelists Jerry Terry and Lynn Halstead; special singing nightly.
Friday, April 22
St. Thomas Episcopal Church — fried tilapia “walk in to go” dinners by the Greenbrier Valley Council Knights of Columbus in Butler Hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church on West Main Street in White Sulphur Springs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The “walk in to go” dinners allow those who wish to eat together to use the few tables. Table service not provided but the tables will be sanitized after each use. Dinners will be available today, and April 29. Dinners are $13 each or two for $25. For more information, call the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.
Saturday, April 30
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; singing featuring The Whisnants; 7 p.m.; for more information call 304-438-5633.
Monday, May 2
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Rd., Mount Hope; spring revival May 2-6; speaker Evangelist Dale Vance; services begin at 7 p.m. each evening; special singers nightly.