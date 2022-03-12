Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers in the morning. High 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 10F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.