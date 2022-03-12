Today, March 12
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, BBQ ribs dinner, friend chicken wing dings dinner and hot dogs for sale; call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561 for order and delivery.
Friday, March 18
St. Thomas Episcopal Church — Fried Tilapia “walk in to go” dinners by the Greenbrier Valley Council Knights of Columbus be in Butler Hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church on West Main Street in White Sulphur Springs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The “walk in to go” dinners allow those who wish to eat together to use the few tables.Table service not provided but the tables will be sanitized after each use. Dinners will be available March 18, 25, April 1, 8 and then after Easter April 22 and 29th. For more information, call the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.
Tuesday, April 5
Johnson Memorial Methodist Church, 107 Monroe St., Alderson; American Red Cross Blood Drive; 1 to 6 p.m.; basement of the church.