Today, March 4
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting Fish dinner with green beans, potato salad, dessert, drink for $8 and hot dogs, mustard, ketchup, onion, chili, slaw for $1 each. For delivery call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Sunday, March 21
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River and Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Spring Sing; with the Gospel Harmony Boys featuring Mrs. Evelyn Brackman; 10 a.m. For more information call 304-438-5633.
Sunday, March 28
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River and Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Spring Revival; today through Friday, April 2; speaker, Evangelist Jake D’Andrea; Sunday, 10 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. nightly. For more information call 304-438-5633.