Summers County 57, Montcalm 34
hinton — Summers County picked up its first win of the season Thursday night, downing Montcalm 57-34.
Logan Fox led the charge for the Bobcats, scoring 15 points with teammates Hunter Thomas matching that output with 15 points of his own.
Noah White led Montcalm with 13 points in the loss.
Summers will host Meadow Bridge on Monday.
Montcalm (0-5)
Isaac Reed 5, Luke Nunn 1, Ethan Nichols 3, Noah White 13, Tyler Pigg 4, Keith Kosioar 8
Summers County (1-5)
Bryson Keaton 2, Sam Whittaker 3, Logan Fox 15, Levi Jones 7, Brandon Isaac 6, Ethan Erranburg 7, Laneak Goodman 2, Hunter Thomas 15
M: 4 15 8 7 — 34
SC: 20 12 17 8 — 57
3-point goals — M: 4 (Reed 1, Nichols 1, Kosioar 2); SC: (Whittaker 1, Isaac 1, Erranburg 1). Fouled Out: Fox.