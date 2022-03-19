Today, March 19
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting Fish dinner, $8, BBQ Ribs dinner, $10, fried chicken wing dings dinner, $8 and hot dogs, $1 each; for order and delivery call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Sunday, March 20
Pastoral Installation service and Celebration for Rev. Phillip Copney, Sr. Pastor-elect of First Baptist Church of North Beckley, Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Ronald Sherrod, Pastor of Mt. Tabor MBC of Lewisburg , along with his choir and congregation will bring the message and the music. Rev. Herman James, Moderator of NRVMBA will lead the installation. Dinner will be served at 2:00 p.m.
Gallagher Baptist Church-The Jordan, 915 Middle Patch Road, Gallagher; Holy Ghost Explosion; speaker: Prophet BK Thompson; 2 p.m.
Shady Spring Pentecostal Holiness Church
Open Door Church, 2875 Ritter Dr., Shady Spring; Worship Service continues while sanctuary is under construction. Service begins at 1:00 pm.
The Ministry Place regular schedule services Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m.; Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.; every Tuesday is Master’s Table, 11 a.m.; “Helping Hands Mini Mart” every 2nd and 4th Friday of the month (weather permitting) beginning March 25th. All our food and clothing are free to the public.
Friday, March 25
St. Thomas Episcopal Church — Fried Tilapia “walk in to go” dinners by the Greenbrier Valley Council Knights of Columbus be in Butler Hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church on West Main Street in White Sulphur Springs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The “walk in to go” dinners allow those who wish to eat together to use the few tables.Table service not provided but the tables will be sanitized after each use. Dinners will be available today, April 1, 8 and then after Easter April 22 and 29th. Dinners are $13 each or 2 for $25. For more information, call the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.
Friday, April 1
Tuesday, April 5
Johnson Memorial Methodist Church, 107 Monroe St., Alderson; American Red Cross Blood Drive; 1 to 6 p.m.; basement of the church.