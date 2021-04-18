Late Friday
Independence 9, James Monroe 1
lindside — Delani Buckland struck out nine batters as Independence defeated James Monroe 9-1 Friday in Lindside.
All-stater Kaylen Parks led the charge for Indy with a double and a home run for the Patriots while Sarah Bragg also added two hits.
Kendra Carr hit a home run for the Mavericks
I: 202 50x x — 9 8 0
JM: 000 01x x — 1 2 4
Pitching — I: Delani Buckland and Kaylen Parks; JM: Abby Parker and Emily Canterbery. WP: Buckland, LP: Parker. Hitting — I: Buckland 1-3, Chloe Hart 1-3 (2B), Kaylen Parks 2-4 (2B, HR), Sarah Bragg 2-3, Destiny Blankenship 1-3, Jaina Davis 1-3, Trista White 1-3. JM: Emily Canterbery 1-2 (2B), Kendra Carr 1-2 HR.
Independence 14, Nicholas County 1
Independence 13, Nicholas County 1
Independence swept Nicholas County in a doubleheader, winning 14-1 and 13-1.
Senior Kaylen Parks continued her scorching start, going 6-for-8 at the plate with a home run, a triple and six RBI.
Delani Buckland improved to 3-0 in the circle with a pair of wins.
Indy will travel to Beckley on Monday.
NC: 100 00x x — 1 3 1
I: 174 2xx x — 14 11 2
Pitching — NC: Nash (5) and McKinney; I: Delani Buckland and Kaylen Parks, WP: Buckland, LP: Nash. Hitting — NC: Nash 1-3, Smith 2-2. I: Chloe Hart 1-2, Kaylen Parks 3-4 (3B, 3 RBI), Kendall Martin 3-4 (3 2B, 4 RBI), Destiny Blankenship 2-3 (HR, 3 RBI), Ally Hypes 2-3.
Game 2
NC: 100 00x x — 1 7 2
I: 101 47x x — 13 16 0
NC: Jones and McKinney; I: Buckland and Parks. WP: Buckland, LP: Jones. Hitting — Hitting — NC: Nash 2-3, Smith 1-3 (2B), Cook 1-2, Walker 1-2, Jones 2-2; I: Delani Buckland 1-2, Parks 2-2 (HR, 3 RBI), Kendall Martin 3-4 (2 2B, 5 RBI), Sarah Bragg 1-4, Destiny Blankenship 1-4, Ally Hypes 3-4 (2B), Jaina Davis 2-3, Trista White 2-4.