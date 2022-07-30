Saturday, July 30
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting Fish Dinner, BBQ Rib Dinner, Fried Wing Ding and hot dogs for sale. For cost, orders and delivery or more information call 304-890-3561.
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; International Fellowship of Churches Word Conference; last day; Saturday seminar, 10 a.m. “Shooting Up For Jesus”; Youth Service at 11 a.m.; Bishop Fred T. Simms as Host. today’s service is open to the public with no fee required. For more information call the church at 304-253-3944.
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St.; Christmas in July; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a fundraiser by the churches of Raleigh Shared Ministries for the WV Conference Celebration of Mission Event; downstairs in Fellowship Hall, use the side doors; lunch will consist of Sloppy Joe sandwich, chips, cole slaw and drink; dessert will be available at the bake sale table along with pies, candy, etc.; silent auction, table of holiday items for sale, homemade baked goods, donated holiday items.
Sunday, Aug. 14
The Ministry Place, 221 Temple St., Hinton; will be having their “Helping Hands Mini Mart”, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes, in good shape, free, also non-perishable food, free.
