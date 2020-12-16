The Associate Press
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 16, the 351st day of 2020. There are 15 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Dec. 16, 2000, President-elect George W. Bush chose Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.
On this date:
In 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.
In 1811, the first of the powerful New Madrid (earthquakes struck the central Mississippi Valley with an estimated magnitude of 7.7.
In 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg (the Allies were eventually able to turn the Germans back).
In 1991, the U.N. General Assembly rescinded its 1975 resolution equating Zionism with racism by a vote of 111-25.
ctor Amanda Setton is 35. Rock musician Dave Rublin (American Authors) is 34. Actor Hallee Hirsh is 33. Actor Anna Popplewell is 32. Actor Stephan James is 27.