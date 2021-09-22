James Monroe 12,
Pendleton County 7
lindside – Cooper Ridgeway scored two touchdowns, the second with 2:03 remaining to give James Monroe the victory on a rain-soaked night.
Ridgeway, who also completed all fie of his passing attempts for 59 yards, scored on a 72-yard run in the second quarter.
Junior Eli Allen had a huge night for the Mavericks as well, accounting for 45 yards passing, 61 rushing and 34 receiving. He also had two interceptions, one with just over a minute left to seal the victory.
Freshman Layton Dowdy also added 61 rushing yards for the Mavericks.
Dillon Smith first on a 29-yard run to give visiting Pendleton a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Mavericks carried on the number 20 jersey and honored the late Ben Thornton, a 1999 first-team all-stater who finished third in the Kennedy Award voting and who was an assistant coach at the school for several years.
The game was a makeup contest postponed from Week 2.
James Monroe’s game at Covington, Va., on Friday has been canceled by Covington. The Mavericks will take on PikeView on Oct. 1.
PC 0 7 0 0 - 7
JM 0 6 0 6 - 12
Second quarter
PC – Dillon Smith 29 run (kick good)
JM – Cooper Ridgeway 72 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
JM – Cooper Ridgeway 3 run (run failed)
Individual statistics
RUSHING - PC: Dillon Smith 2-34-1TD, Cole Day 11-23, Braden McClanahan 6-16, James Vincell 2 (-7). JM: Grant Lively 7-24, Cooper Ridgeway 17-107-2, Layton Dowdy 12-61, Eli Allen 15-61, Jeffery Jones 1-1.
PASSING – PC: James Vincell 5-14-2-60-0. Eli Allen 4 -7-1-45-0, Cooper Ridgeway 5-5-0-59-0
RECEIVING – PC: Braden McClanahan 2-38, Dillon Smith 1-14, Clayton Kisamore 1-8. JM: Grant Lively 2-30, Cam Thomas 2-30, Eli Allen 3-38, Cooper Ridgeway 1-2, Layton Dowdy 1-3.
PREP FOOTBALL
SSAC Ratings
Team Rec. Pts.
Class AAA
1. Huntington 4-0 14
2. Martinsburg 4-0 13.5
3. University 4-0 13
tie. Jefferson 4-0 13
5. South Charleston 3-0 12.67
6. Bridgeport 3-0 11.67
tie. Princeton 3-0 11.67
8. Cabell Midland 3-1 9.75
9. Spring Valley 3-1 9.5
tie. George Washington 3-1 9.5
11. Greenbrier East 3-1 9.25
12. Lincoln County 3-1 8.75
13. John Marshall 3-1 7.75
14. Brooke 2-1 7.33
15. Parkersburg 2-2 6.75
tie. Spring Mills 2-2 6.75
17. Parkersburg South 2-2 6.5
18. Hampshire 2-2 6
19. Hedgesville 2-2 5
20. Woodrow Wilson 1-2 4
tie. Morgantown 1-2 4
tie. Wheeling Park 1-2 4
Class AA
1. Frankfort 4-0 11.25
2. Keyser 2-0 10.5
3. Herbert Hoover 4-0 10.25
4. Lincoln 3-0 10
5. Independence 2-0 9.5
tie. Poca 2-0 9.5
7. Clay County 2-0 9
8. Point Pleasant 3-1 7.75
9. Robert C. Byrd 2-1 7.67
10. Nicholas County 2-1 7
tie. Scott 3-1 7
12. Logan 3-1 6.75
13. North Marion 1-1 5.5
tie. Liberty Raleigh 1-1 5.5
15. Oak Glen 1-1 5
tie. Fairmont Sr. 2-2 5
17. Winfield 2-2 4.75
tie. East Fairmont 2-2 4.75
19. Liberty Harrison 2-2 4.5
20. Grafton 2-2 3.5
tie. Roane County 1-1
Class A
1. East Hardy 4-0 8.25
2. Cameron 3-0 8
3. Doddridge County 2-0 7.5
tie. Madonna 4-0 7.5
5. Ritchie County 3-0 7
6. Man 2-1 6.33
7. Trinity Christian 1-0 6
8. Williamstown 3-1 5.5
9. Moorefield 2-1 5.33
10. Gilmer County 3-1 5.25
tie. Greenbrier West 3-1 5.25
12. Sherman 3-1 5
tie. Wirt County 3-1 5
14. Clay-Battelle 3-1 4.75
tie. Wheeling Central 2-2 4.75
16. Pocahontas County 2-1 4.67
tie. Mount View 2-1 4.67
18. Buffalo 1-1 4.5
tie. Van 1-1 4.5
20. Montcalm 2-1 4.33
tie. Midland Trail 2-1 4.33
Week 5 Schedule
all games 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Friday, Sept. 24
James Monroe at Covington, Va., ccd.
Liberty at Clay County
Midland Trail at Summers County, ppd.
Morgantown at Woodrow Wilson
Oak Hill at Ripley
Shady Spring at PikeView
Richwood at Pocahontas County
Westside at Independence, 7 p.m.
Wyoming East at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Open: Greenbrier East, Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Local Schedule
Sept. 22
Liberty, Nicholas County at Independence, 5 p.m.
Sept. 23
Van at Westside, 6 p.m.
James Monroe at Montcalm, 5:30 p.m.
Nicholas County at Clay County, 5 p.m.
Bluefield, Riverside at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Shady Spring at Greenbrier West, 6 p.m.
Greenbrier East, Williamstown at Woodrow Wilson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25
Greenbrier West, Ravenswood at Greater Beckley Christian, noon
Shady Spring at Frankfort or Martinsburg, 11 a.m.
PREP SOCCER
Local Schedule
Boys
Sept. 22
James Monroe at Independence, 6 p.m.
Sept. 23
Greenbrier East at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Spring at Braxton County, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Trail at Webster County, TBA
James Monroe at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24
Hedgesville at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25
Jefferson at Greenbrier East, 1 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Buckhannon-Upshur, 2 p.m.
Lincoln County at Midland Trail, 1 p.m.
Girls
Sept. 23
James Monroe at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Midland Trail at Webster County, TBA
Nicholas County at Capital, 6:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Spring Valley at Woodrow Wilson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24
Washington at Greenbrier East, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25
Lincoln County at Midland Trail, 11 a.m.
Nicholas County ay Philip Barbour, 10 a.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Hurricane, 11 a.m.