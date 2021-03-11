Saturday, March 13
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting Fish dinner with green beans, potato salad, dessert, soda for $8; hot dogs, mustard, ketchup, onion, chili, slaw, $1. For delivery call Pastor Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Sunday, March 14
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, 6132 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Bradley; special singing featuring Rick Lilly; 11 a.m.; for more information call 304-877-5115.
Sunday, March 21
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River and Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Spring Sing; with the Gospel Harmony Boys featuring Mrs. Evelyn Brackman; 10 a.m. For more information call 304-438-5633.
Sunday, March 28
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River and Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Spring Revival; today through Friday, April 2; speaker, Evangelist Jake D’Andrea; Sunday, 10 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. nightly. For more information call 304-438-5633.
Saturday, April 3
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; drive-thru Easter program; 2 to 4 p.m.; first 100 children to receive a goodie bag; call 304-575-3617.