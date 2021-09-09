Sunday, Sept. 12
Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church, Maben; homecoming; at Twin Falls State Park, Shelter 1; 11 a.m.; no evening service at the church.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Jodie Missionary Baptist Church, Belva; Homecoming; service and special singing by Remnants and the Neil Family; 11:45 a.m., dinner to follow. For more information, call 423-963-7652.
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle; fa all revival will be held today through Sept. 24; speaker, Brother Richard Harper; today’s service, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 7 p.m.; there will be special singing nightly.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Concord United Methodist Church, Vermillion St., Athens; concert featuring The Resurrecting Praise Community Choir; gospel and praise music. The choir is composed of singers from multiple churches in the Appalachian Highlands near Covington, Virginia. Begins at 4 p.m. There will be no admission charge but a free-will offering will be taken.