VBS
Aug. 2-4
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, bottom of Lamplighter St.; ages 4 through 12; 6 to 8:30 p.m.; theme “A Firm Foundation”.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Welcome Baptist Church, 206th Eighth St., Beckley; Pastor’s Anniversary; Aug. 4, 5, 6, and 8th; speaker for Aug. 4, Pastor Walter Leach, St. Paul Baptist Temple, 7 p.m.; Aug. 5, tba; Aug. 6, First Lady’s Night; Pastor Levi Turner, Calvary Hill Church, Bluefield, VA, 7 p.m.; Aug. 8, speaker Bishop Bobby Tunstalle, Faith Temple of Deliverance, Beckley, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Gospel Chapel, 1134 C&) Dam Rd., Daniels; concert by Daryl Mosley, singer, songwriter and storyteller; free; love offering will be taken; 11 a.m.; Mosley has written three Song of the Year award winners, six of his songs have made it to number one and he has been named twice for Songwriter of the Year; for more information call Patty Lindley at 502-262-0428.