SATURDAY, Aug. 6
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; Community Cookout; 6 p.m.; games, fun and movie. For more information call 304-575-3617.
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting Fish Dinner, BBQ Rib Dinner, Fried Wing Ding and hot dogs for sale. For cost, orders and delivery or more information call 304-890-3561.
Catholic Church of Mary Immaculate near Williamsburg; first Saturday devotions and daily Mass; 10:30 a.m.; covered dish picnic lunch on the grounds following Mass.
Monday, Aug. 8
Welcome Baptist Church, 206 8th St., Beckley; Aug. 8-14; 29th Pastoral Anniversary for Bishop David and Evangelist Gloria Allen; speaker, Bobby Tunstalle with Faith Temple of Deliverance; Tuesday’s speaker, speaker Pastor Walter Leach, St. Paul Baptist Temple; Wednesday’s speaker, Pastor Charles Blackmon, First Baptist Church, Harlem Heights (Oak Hill); (no service Thursday or Saturday); Friday, First Lady’s Night, speaker Apostole Robin Davis and Minister Tim Davis, Gallagher Baptist Church, Gallagher; 7 p.m. nighty; Sunday’s speaker is Levi Turner, Calvary Hill Church of Bluefield, VA; 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14
The Ministry Place, 221 Temple St., Hinton; will be having their “Helping Hands Mini Mart”, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes, in good shape, free, also non-perishable food, free.
