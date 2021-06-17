Thursday, June 17-18
Bradley Freewill Baptist Youth Camp, on Appalachian Heights Rd., Bradley; daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; ages 6-18 years; crafts, games, Bible bowl, lunch and snacks; for more information call Nathan James at 304-207-2272.
Sunday, June 20
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; Mother and Father’s Day Concert; featuring Elder Olinda “Blondie” Smith; 4 p.m.; call for more information 304-256-0222.
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; special singing featuring Rick Lilly; 11 a.m.