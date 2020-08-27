Sunday, Aug. 30
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans Street, Beckley; Bishop BL Tunstalle’s 41st Pastoral Anniversary Celebration; Sunday, Aug. 30- Sept. 6; Sunday, 11:30 a.m., speaker, Pastor Reginald Hamlet of Greater Love Assembly of Roanoke, VA; no service for Monday or Tuesday; Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., speaker, Rev. Walter M. Leach of St. Paul Baptist Temple of Beckley; Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., speaker; Evangelist Karen Hairston of Gospel Lighthouse of Fayetteville, WV; Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., speaker, Bishop David F. Allen of The Welcome Baptist Church of Beckley; Saturday, September 5, 7 p.m., speaker, Overseer Rodney Keith Hill of The Greater New Jerusalem Holiness Church of Glen White; Sunday, September 6, 11:30 a.m., speaker, Bishop Dr. Tony O. Carter, The Presiding Bishop of The Triumphant Pentecostal Churches (Apostolic) of Mt. Airy, NC; everyone welcome; social distancing will be practiced; for more information contact Bishop BL Tunstalle, 304-256-0222.
Clayton Baptist Church, Rt. 12 to Pence Springs, turn on W. Clayton Mt. Rd., follow church signs about 4 miles; Aug. 30-Sept. 2; speaker, Evangelist Tom Gilliam of Winterville, Ga.; Sunday, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. nightly.