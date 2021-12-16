Saturday, Dec. 18
Canceled due to weather concerns: New Life Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Road in White Oak; Drive Thru Live Nativity; for more information call 304-575-3617.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave., Beckley; Food Giveaway; noon to 3 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Mabscott United Methodist Church, 412 Whitestick St., Mabscott; “Angels Among Us” Christmas play; joyous evening of singing and fellowship; light refreshments afterward; 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Raleigh Shared Ministries Christmas Eve service; music, scripture, candlelight, communion; child care available; 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Annual Christmas dinner; 1 to 3 p.m.; public is welcome to attend. Masks are mandatory, temperatures will be taken at the door, due to the pandemic.