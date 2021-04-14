Independence 66,
Midland Trail 62
Brady Green scored 19 points as Independence squeaked out a 66-62 win over regional foe Midland Trail Tuesday in Coal City.
John Paul Morrison led the way for Midland Trail with 24 points, nailing six 3-pointers.
Trail will travel to Greenbrier West on Friday while Independence will travel to Nicholas County on Thursday.
Midland Trail
Adam Isaacs 4, JP Morrison 24, Indy Eades 13, Matt Light 2, Cody Harrell 4, Bo Persinger 6, Seth Ewing 9
Independence
Zack Bolen 16, Cyrus Goodson 16, Brady Green 19, Carter Adkins 4, Jordan James 9, Corey Shumate 2
MT: 7 19 20 16 — 62
I: 20 13 18 15 — 66
3-point goals — MT: 10 (Morrison 6, Eades 1, Persinger 2, Ewing 1); I: 4 (Goodson 1, Green 3). Fouled Out — MT: Ewing