Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly rain showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.