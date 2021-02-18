Friday, Feb. 19
Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy, 1 Patrick Street in Oak Hill; Fire On The Mountain Revival Services through February 21; Friday, February 19, Evangelist Stu Daniels of Logan, 7 p.m.; Saturday, February 20, Evangelist Karen Hairston with Gospel Lighthouse Church, 7 p.m.; Sunday, February 21, morning worship, with Evangelist Jeff Adkins with Word Alive Ministries, 11 a.m. and the evening worship with Pastor Jennifer Mears of Culloden, 6 p.m.
Sunday March 21
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Spring Sing; Gospel Harmony Boys featuring Mrs. Evelyn Brackman; 10 a.m.