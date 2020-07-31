Civility, diversity and inclusiveness are keys for Beckley, Berry says

Tim Berry says he’s got some pretty decent assets in his playbook when his company attempts to entice new residents or business owners to come to Beckley.
Beckley-Raleigh County is a “nice area” for someone looking to relocate a business or retire and in need of a home.
“We see folks move here for different professions, which is encouraging,” said Berry. “We also see older folks downsizing to single-level living.”
What is one of Beckley’s biggest strengths?
“What we hear from folks coming here is that they really love the Beckley area and like how friendly Beckley is,” Berry said. “We’re a city of civility and diversity.
“We’re constantly a work in progress, and we’re very much an inclusive town.”
“The charm of Beckley, plain and simple, is we’re still a small enough city where we can go out and see somebody we know and have a conversation,” he added. “I think we still have the small town charm.”
Berry, this year’s Reader’s Choice first-place award winner for best real estate agent, began his real estate career with Zaferatos Real Estate in 2009, then he earned his broker’s license in 2012 and opened the Tim Berry Real Estate Company, of which he’s owner/broker, in 2013.
Out of the gates, the business included Berry and two other agents. These days, there are 11 others on staff besides him.
“Our market is very active,” Berry said. “I think it’s doing very good.
“Our commercial market could be better, but residential has been very active.”
As with others around the world in recent months, Tim Berry Real Estate has been forced to adjust to doing business during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We’re certainly more cautious when we show a property and interact with clients,” Berry said.
Berry was born in Kentucky but has lived most of his life in Beckley since the family moved here in 1964. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1977 and joined the Beckley Police Department in October 1978. He graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in 1979.
Berry retired from the Beckley Police Department in 1993, and on June 30 of this year he retired as a Beckley city councilman of 21 years after losing his councilman-at-large position in the municipal election earlier in June.
The move has been refreshing, the 61-year-old Berry said.
“It’s pretty satisfying I get to be John Q. Citizen now,” he said.
In addition to serving in leadership capacities with the Board of Realtors and the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association and being involved in numerous other business ventures and community organizations over the years, Berry also has an extensive athletics background.
According to biographical information on the real estate company website, he founded the Beckley Babes A.S.A. softball organization in 1991.
In addition, he coached softball and volleyball in the public school system beginning in 1988. He received Coalfield Conference Coach of the Year honors for volleyball in 2002. In that year, Berry guided Shady Spring High School to the Class AA state volleyball championship.
Berry was tabbed to initiate the women’s softball program at Mountain State University in 1996. He also became head volleyball coach, serving from 1996 until 2008. The MSU women’s volleyball squad won the KIAC title in 2007, earning Berry KIAC Coach of the Year honors. MSU won regular season softball championship honors in 2008.
He supervised a community project which resulted in construction of the Woodrow Wilson High softball complex in 1996. Also, the Warren Williams Softball Stadium was renovated with assistance from Berry and his many business friends from the Beckley area.
For more on Berry’s company, visit https://www.timberryrealestate.com/default.asp?content=default&menu_id=243761.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe