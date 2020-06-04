City council candidate Tom Moseley

Tom Moseley is running for Ward 3
I am a retired postal worker. I served as a city mail carrier throughout Beckley for 11 years. Before that I worked in management level positions with Lowe’s, Sears and Big Lots back into the early 90s.
I attended Southern WV Community College.
Being of Cherokee heritage , I have learned to overcome the obstacles that racism and discrimination present. I was raised by a single mother who suffered with Rheumatoid Arthritis throughout my entire childhood, which taught me some hard lessons at an early age.
From the time I was 10, I had to help with taking care of our home and help my mother with simple chores that she was unable to do, instead of hanging out with my friends. I am the proud father and stepfather of three wonderful young ladies. I was born in Beckley and have lived in the Beckley Area for most of my adult life. I am currently on the Board of Directors for the Beckley Veteran’s Museum.
What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
The first reason that I am seeking office is that I have lived in this ward since 2013. In the last 7 years, I have watched as this area has slowly become run down and is now an echo of it’s former glory. Our current leaders are spending our tax dollars on projects and properties that may or may not be successful, as well as expensive beautification items such as statues, while we have to apply for grants to fix our parks, pave our roads and do simple maintenance that should be taken care of before we spend money on frivolous projects that don’t meet the immediate needs of our citizens.
The second reason that I chose to run was because something has to be done about the homeless situation in Beckley. Most major cities have programs to help get these folks back into society with training and educational skills. The cities feed, clothe and shelter these individuals, and in turn they do community service such as liter control while they are going through the process. They are also offered drug rehabilitation during this process. We can’t turn our back on our neighbors, just because they have fallen on hard luck, but in the same token we can only help those that wish to help themselves. Our current administration does not do enough to get people the help they need.
My third and final reason for running is that I feel our current administration is failing our citizens. While several have made questionable decisions, others have chosen to sit back and do nothing. In order to serve the people, you can not sit back and wear the mantle of council person as just a badge. It is a job, and as with any job you are held accountable for your performance. Where previous and current council members have failed, learning from their mistakes, I plan to succeed to make this ward and our city a better place.
What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
I, like anyone else, have several things throughout life that we wish we had done or at least done a better job at. I guess my biggest regret is that due to life’s challenges and a demanding work schedule, I was unable to divide my time between family, friends and responsibilities.
The thing that I am most proud of is my three daughters and how they have conducted themselves to overcome teenage challenges and become successful young adults.