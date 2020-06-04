City council candidate Robert Dunlap

Robert Dunlap is running for Ward 3
I am an attorney, small business owner, Beckley city commissioner and dad. I grew up in the region but we moved back to this area every six months to two years. My family worked construction so in the 80s, you left for the project bridges and came back to the hills. I live, work and raise a family in Ward 3.
I always knew I would come back to start my family as an adult and that is what I did. I attended Concord College and graduated from WVU and later obtained my MBA and JD from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. I took that education, law degree and returned. Many candidates tout that they have never lived elsewhere, but living in Downtown Pittsburgh, working for the city, Goldman Sachs, etc., and seeing what works in a larger city allows me something unique to bring to the table.
What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
I am running for city council for so many reasons, some are the same when I ran four years ago. Then when I wanted to see change, ran, lost, but thereafter didn’t see the changes for which we hoped. I am running because as a Beckley Landmark’s commissioner, charged with reviewing applications for the structures in our town, I was struck by how many are empty, falling in disrepair, plagued with persons living in these abandoned structures, and how easily the city was willing to sacrifice our cityscape, tear down buildings without other creative solutions. I am running because as a Beckley criminal attorney, I know how much work we have to do to clean up our crime and how hard our police force works to keep the streets, business and families safe. I am running because although I respect the incumbent, know the alternative challenger, I think I am the better choice. I am running because as a landlord and property owner who pays substantial B&Os, I was to see those dollars spent to support our community with transparency and efficiency. I am running because as a person who sits on the board for The American Red Cross, The Downtown Beckley Business Association, The Beckley Arts Center, The Men’s Fellowship Home, etc., I am vested in seeing this community better synergize with its local government to give everyone a voice and find common ground for those who disagree. I am running because as a small business owner I know how to work hard, employ others. I understand finance and want to improve our economic outlook. I am running because as a dad who left for opportunity as a kid (repeatedly), I don’t want that required exit to happen for my son, for his life to be better.
What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
My biggest regret is the toughest question. I look at every decision as an opportunity to learn something new and to grow. When I came back to Beckley, I started purchasing real estate and running companies. I was often told that buying real estate in Uptown or even east of Main Street was a mistake, but I could not disagree more. I could look at the decision to serve as CEO for a behavioral health center as not in line with my overall trajectory as lawyer/ developer, but I learned so much regarding how to manage, lead and make money.
I am proud of the life I have built in Beckley. Most don’t envy the round-the-clock workload.
Most would not desire to work with wits from 9-5 and your hands, rebuilding the Old Beckley Newspaper building, 208 Main Street, etc.
During evenings and weekends, but I am fulfilled by this calling. I am proud to have made friends that make this life even sweet. I am proud of finally finding a church that spiritually feeds my family and a career that does the same for us economically. I am proud of my ability and desire to help others.