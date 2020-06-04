City council candidate Mark Larkin

Mark Larkin is running for Ward 5
● Tell our readers about yourself. I was born and raised in Beckley, attended school locally and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. I am a United States Navy Veteran and a graduate of the West Virginia State Police Academy. I have an extensive background in law enforcement serving the city as a police officer, and as a former Chief of Police for the City of Mount Hope Police Dept. Also, I am volunteer firefighter, having attained the rank of Captain. I have coached basketball for Raleigh County Schools and served on many boards, most recently the West Virginia Child Fatality Review Team, and also was privileged to participate on the Joint Security Task Force for the first National Scout Jamboree in the State. I am a member of Heart of God Ministries in Beckley, where I am currently the Director of Safety and Security.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office? It’s been in the back of my mind for several years now to run for council. I feel it’s a great way to give back to a community that I’ve known since I was child. My priority will be to listen to the citizens and be their representation on council. My platform is an enhanced quality of life that will bring jobs and seek more affordable housing. Neighborhood revitalization and creating a youth empowerment iniative which includes bringing back the summer youth jobs program. Support for our seniors, and economic development for every business big or small. I will make public safety a top priority.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life? One of the single things I regret most in life is not living up to my full potential earlier in life and putting off things that I could done a lot earlier in life.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of? One of the things I am most proud of is walking across the stage and graduating from the West Virginia State Police Academy and achieving one of my childhood dreams of becoming a police officer.