City council candidate Kevin Price

Kevin Price, the incumbent, is running for Ward 4, a four-year position
● Tell our readers about yourself.
I was born in Beckley and have lived in Ward 4 my entire life. After graduating from WWHS, I earned a degree from Concord College. My career with the city began at the Public Works Department in the 1970s mowing grass; later with the Recreation Department working with the pools and parks; then the Beckley Police Department Meter Division in the 1980s; and finally 22 years with the Beckley Fire Department starting in 1990. Currently I am the Fire Coordinator/Director of the Raleigh County Fire Levy. Many associate me with Bowl Wick/Leisure Lanes where I’ve spent nearly 40 years. I worked to create high school bowling in WV where it flourishes today. I set on the board of directors of the Church of the Nazarene on Johnstown Road as well as the treasurer. I also sit on the board of directors of the Raleigh County 911 Center.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
I can really only think of one: I enjoy helping people and I see this is just another way of helping others. As I set here typing I go back to being an Eagle Scout in my Boy Scout days and putting the American flags up throughout uptown Beckley on holidays. What an honor that was! In the years after I got my “Water Safety Instructor” in college, I taught hundreds how to swim or become a lifeguard. Later with the Beckley Fire Department, I loved giving those “fire safety talks” to school kids and hearing about someone that had gotten their family safely out of a fire. That gave me a feeling that was overwhelming! Finally, seeing the smile of a youth bowler, or an adult for that matter, after taking that lesson I’ve given them as a USBC Silver Coach (the only one in WV) and achieving their high score or win a tournament is priceless!
I have seen much progress in Beckley in my lifetime. I remember having to stop hitting golf balls to let airplanes land where K-Mart stands now. I have seen the transformation from a parking lot in uptown Beckley to a state of the art Federal facility; or watching a coal tipple, a slate dump and a junk yard be turned into a major shopping area. Much has been done in just my lifetime and I’m sure there will be more progress in our city’s future.
To help our fellow man is ultimately helping our city’s future as it becomes better for those that will follow you and me. Simply stated, I love the city of Beckley and its citizens. So I can say that’s why I’m wanting to continue as Councilman for Ward 4.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
I don’t think there’s anything I “regret” most in my life. While there been mistakes I’ve made, other paths taken different from another, or decisions that I’ve had to live with, I feel that I’ve learned from them all. I’ve also tried to learn from the mistakes of others so that I don’t make them as well.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of?
I’m most proud of watching my children becoming successful in their respectful lives and seeing them grow on so many levels. From the days of their first steps to now watching them becoming parents and teaching their children their first steps gives me a great sense of pride. To see them making difficult decisions in their lives with positive outcomes gives me a rich feeling within that they will do the same for their children as I have done for them.