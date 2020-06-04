City council candidate Janine Bullock

● Tell our readers about yourself.
I am currently the incumbent councilor for Ward 5. I want to thank Jesus Christ again for this opportunity. I have lived in Beckley (Ward 5) for over 57 years.
A 1980 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. In August 1995, I graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Retired from the Bureau of Prisons in 2016, as a federal law enforcement officer without any disciplinary reports for negative behavior. Upon retirement, I was a GS-12 Unit Manager. I supervised nine staff members and over 500 federal male inmates. One of the most prestigious awards I received was in 2016, Supervisor of the Year.
I am currently a member of the following: New Hope Baptist Church; Education Committee of the Chamber of Commerce; secretary for Crimestoppers; mentor at Woodrow Wilson High School and Community Emergency Response Team.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
Unlike my opponent, I have been a member of council for four years. I have also learned the operations of city government by attending not only council meetings, but other departmental meetings. I am seeking re-election because I have for the last four years enjoyed being a voice for my constituents. I have been attentive to their complaints and concerns and have tried to address every issue in an expeditious manner. I would like to continue to work with the mayor and other council members.
With the assistance of Vicki Webb and other community leaders, there is a beautiful flower garden on South Fayette Street and a Community Transformation Center on Antonio Avenue. Other projects which have been completed are: storm water improvements on Plumley Avenue; after residents complained for over 14 years; demolition of dilapidated houses/buildings; and the development of three neighborhood watch programs in East Beckley, Red Brush and Lower Raleigh Heights.
As a former federal law enforcement officer, I want to continue to work with the local police in providing prevention and intervention strategies to combat crime in Ward 5. I want to continue to work with the Chamber of Commerce, New River Gorge Development and WV Tech/WVU pertaining to employers. I want to continue to work with the Sanitary Board on storm water improvement projects for the following streets and avenue: Koch, South Fayette, Hunter, Hartley, Hager and Mool. I want to continue to work with the Board of Public Works and Code Enforcement with the problems of overgrown vacant lots and dilapidated houses and buildings. I have also been included in discussions for a new elementary school and placing Hunter Cemetery on the National Register of Historic Places. I also want to continue to work with Board of Public Works concerning the pavement of streets and repairing sidewalks.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
Janine Bullock, the incumbent, is running for Ward 5
The single thing I regret most in my life is not obtaining a degree in political science and becoming a United States federal attorney.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of?
I am proud of being connected to my creator Jesus Christ. I was granted the opportunity to travel to Jerusalem and was baptized in the Jordan River. Jesus Christ grace and mercy have surrounded me since birth. I am proud to call “Jesus” my Savior. Jesus Christ granted me also the opportunity to remain in Beckley and be the caregiver of my parents. I am grateful to Jesus faithfulness towards me and my family. I will continue to pray to God for all of us to overcome the challenges we face in these perilous times.