City council candidate Frank Williams

Frank Williams, the incumbent, is running for Ward 3
I was born and raised in Beckley – I graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio majoring in Engineering. I returned back to Beckley and married my high school sweetheart – we have been married for 46 years with 3 children and 6 beautiful grandchildren. I worked for Kroger as a co-manager. I am also a retired Insurance Manager, a chairperson for the Muster Project (a mentoring program), chairperson for the Southern WV Multicultural Museum and Community Center in East Park and former chairperson for the Beckley Human Rights Commission and a former member of the city planning commission.
I am a Deacon, Trustee and usher for Heart of God Ministries where I have learned the value of integrity, honesty and servitude. I count it a privilege and honor to work for the citizens of Beckley and surrounding areas.
What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
All of my previous jobs have involved public contact. I believe my nine years experience on city council has taught me to understand and appreciate the importance of being involved in your community as well as your city and state governments. Only by working together can we make a difference in our communities and move the city forward.
To continue our efforts of having more of our city roads paved – there are more abandoned houses that need to be torn down throughout the city (which can be a long process that can possibly be modified to make it easier to have these houses torn down), prepare a revitalization plan for downtown Beckley by including downtown businesses input as well as citizen’s input. This plan could include a plaza mall as I have seen in other cities that would attract small businesses as well as larger businesses to our downtown area. The city could invest within themselves and look into purchasing some of the abandoned buildings for leasing, remodeling them and transforming them into something beautiful. This could make all the difference in attracting businesses that want to come and be a part of downtown Beckley.
I would like to see a study done for a 3-lane bypass from Harper Road to New River Drive.
Of course this project would have to include the collaboration of the WV Department of Highways, WV Department of Transportation and the City of Beckley. I would also like to work with the Department of Highways and Department of Transportation on establishing crosswalks at the corner of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street as well as other locations throughout the city.
What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
I don’t have many regrets, but I guess it would be that I did not take better care of my health and my body. People with diabetes sometimes think they can ignore their illness but this is simply not true. Taking control of your health is the key. Exercise, diet and regular check-ups are very important. At any age, you can make a decision to live a healthier life – just do it.
As a child and teenager, I learned the invaluable lesson of working hard to achieve what you want. I am grateful to God as I look back over my life I have been able to provide for my family, take my children and grandchildren on vacations to places like Disney World, the beach and other places. These are places that as a child I could only dream of going one day. My dream came true – enjoying my family and our family time together is the greatest reward.