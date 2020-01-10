Citizenship question hangs over census preparations, House panel told

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, FileHeavy traffic moves away from and toward the downtown area of Nashville, Tenn., June 25, 2015. From the middle of the Obama administration to the midpoint of the Trump administration, household income grew the most in growing tech and entertainment centers like in Austin, Nashville, Pittsburgh and large chunks of the West Coast, while it declined the most in former manufacturing and mining hubs like High Point, N.C., and Scranton, Pa., according to new figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau.