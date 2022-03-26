Saturday, March 26
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; fried whiting fish dinner, $8, barbecue rib dinner, $10, fried wing ding dinner, $8, hot dogs, with works, $1 each; for order and delivery call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
The Ministry Place regularly scheduled services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.; every Tuesday is Master’s Table, 11 a.m.; “Helping Hands Mini Mart” every second and fourth Friday of the month, weather permitting, with all food and clothing are free to the public.
Sunday, March 27
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Road, Mount Hope; evening worship service; special guest singers featuring theTaylor Family; 6 p.m.
Friday, April 1
St. Thomas Episcopal Church — fried tilapia “walk in to go” dinners by the Greenbrier Valley Council Knights of Columbus in Butler Hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church on West Main Street in White Sulphur Springs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The “walk in to go” dinners allow those who wish to eat together to use the few tables.Table service not provided but the tables will be sanitized after each use. Dinners will be available today, April 8 and then after Easter April 22 and 29. Dinners are $13 each or two for $25. For more information, call the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.
Tuesday, April 5
Johnson Memorial Methodist Church, 107 Monroe St., Alderson; American Red Cross Blood Drive; 1 to 6 p.m.; basement of the church.
Wednesday, April 6
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; spring revival; April 3-6; Sunday, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 p.m.; speaker Brother Dalton Heath.
Friday, April 8
St. Thomas Episcopal Church — fried tilapia “walk in to go” dinners by the Greenbrier Valley Council Knights of Columbus in Butler Hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church on West Main Street in White Sulphur Springs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The “walk in to go” dinners allow those who wish to eat together to use the few tables.Table service not provided but the tables will be sanitized after each use. Dinners will be available today and then after Easter April 22 and 29. Dinners are $13 each or two for $25. For more information, call the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.