July 11-15: Ronceverte Baptist Church, 437 Main St. W, Ronceverte; July 11-15; dinner for parents and kids 5:45 p.m.; Monumental VBS from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; classes for preschool thru middle school and for adults; for more information call 304-647-4067. Snacks, Bible Adventures, Bible Memory Buddies, songs, teamwork-building games; concludes at 8:45 with a Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in what they learned that day.
July 17-22: Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; Monumental VBS classes for ages 2 through grade 6; 5:45 to 8:45 p.m.; dinner served for parents and children at 5:45 p.m.
July 25 – July 29 - Vacation Bible School – Theme Jerusalem Market Place – at the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene at 3221 Main Street, East Oak Hill from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more info call 04-469-9204.
Saturday, July 9
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, BBQ rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner and hot dogs for sale. For order and delivery call 304-890-3561.