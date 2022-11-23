Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s Drive-Thru light show, opened to the public Nov. 25.
The Christmas light show will run from 6 until 9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays until Dec. 24.
“We are so excited to once again offer Christmas at the Fair to the public,” said Kelly Collins, State Fair CEO. “Because of its popularity, we’ve set a goal to grow each year, and we cannot wait to show off what we’ve added this year.”
Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only so that all have the opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays.
Mobile donations are accepted via Paypal at https://bit.ly/3oj0sMi.
The light show begins at the livestock gate on 219 North, just past the horse barns.
Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns, turn on a designated radio station, and turn off headlights when driving through the show.
“This event would not be possible without the support of our community and sponsors,” Collins said. “We could not have done this without them.”
Major sponsors for the event include Lost World Caverns, United Sound and Equipment, Leslie Equipment, Safe and Sound Security Systems, Greenbrier Physicians, Martin and Jones, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Gayle Mason CPA, Meadows & Wilson Family Dentistry, David M. Moore Real Estate Law, City National Bank, Barbara Hamilton Ford, Greenbrier Valley Airport, Magic Computer, Knight Henderson – The Henderson Group Representing American National Insurance, along with several individual donors.
For more information and a full calendar of events, visit www.statefairofwv.com/christmas-at-the-fair.
