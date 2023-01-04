Matthew Christiansen, M.D., M.P.H., has been appointed State Health Officer and Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health.
Jeffrey H. Coben, M.D., interim cabinet secretary of the DHHR, joined Gov. Jim Justice to announce the appointment.
Christiansen currently serves as the director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) and was appointed to the position in 2020 by Justice.
He also serves as associate professor in the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Department of Family and Community Health, where he practices primary care and addiction medicine.
“Dr. Christiansen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this critical position,” Coben said. “As a physician, he understands the many facets and challenges of public health in West Virginia, and is well positioned to advance the safety and health of residents.”
Prior to joining DHHR, Christiansen was active in primary care and addiction treatment across the lifespan. He earned his medical degree and master of public health degree from Marshall University.
“I am greatly honored to serve West Virginia in this capacity,” Christiansen said. “I look forward to implementing a continued vision for improved health for all residents of this great state.”
He replaces Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., who announced in October that she was stepping down. Amjad has served in an advisory capacity since that time.
“Dr. Amjad stepped into this role in 2020 at the height of the pandemic and has helped guide West Virginia’s Covid response in an incredible way,” Coben said. “We appreciate her service and wish her the best as she returns to her private practice.”
Rachel Thaxton, ODCP assistant director, and Christina Mullins, DHHR deputy secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders, will handle administrative functions of ODCP while a search is conducted for a permanent ODCP director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.