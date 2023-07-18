NEW RICHMOND – Kevin Hedinger remembers when Ron “Chief” Mayhew came into his orbit. It’s been so long that the longtime Wyoming County educator and coach can’t remember a time when Mayhew wasn’t a part of his life.
It was in the early 1970s in Pineville, at a time when Hedinger needed a male role model in his life.
“He took a lot of interest in me when I was 12, 13 years old,” Hedinger said. “I didn’t have a dad and he took a little bit of that. He’d haul us around everywhere to play ball in Senior League. I don’t recall a lot of parents going to games (in those days). He’d haul five or six of us to a field and then go back and get the rest of them. I coached football with him at Pineville. When I was doing my student teaching, I was his JV coach for one year. He’s been a big part of my life.”
And over 50 years later, Hedinger will now replace Mayhew as the new chief of the Warriors baseball program. Hedinger was named the new coach last month after Mayhew officially resigned.
Mayhew was the only coach Wyoming East, and Pineville before that, ever had.
For the last several years Hedinger has been his top lieutenant on the Warriors bench. With Mayhew, known to everyone in baseball circles and beyond as “Chief,” having health issues, Hedinger has taken on more of an active role in the last few seasons.
Hedinger was a member of Mayhew’s first team at Pineville.
“He started the Senior League program in 1972 and then started the baseball program at Pineville in 1974, my freshman year,” Hedinger said.
Mayhew won over 950 games at Pineville/Wyoming East over the course of his career, second in the state behind only Jefferson’s longtime coach John Lowery. The highlight was what had been an elusive state title, won in 2012. He also had three other teams that played in the championship games, the 2011 team at Wyoming East and two others at Pineville.
“You can’t replace somebody like coach Mayhew,” Hedinger said. “He’s been a part of my life for a long time. I’m just trying to keep it going.”
The biggest adjustment will be pitching, which was always Mayhew’s specialty.
“The thing that will be hard for us now will be dealing with pitching because that was his baby,” Hedinger said. “He didn’t really allow us to do a lot with the pitchers. That will be the hardest part for me, having to (make pitching decisions).”
Last season’s 11-12 record was the first losing season in school history. The school opened in 1998.
He hopes to continue things the way his mentor would.
“Baseball is pretty simple, you throw it, you hit it, you catch it,” Hedinger said. “There may be some different techniques here and there. He taught more contact stuff. Now kids are being taught home run swings, swinging up and he was more of a flat guy. I like home runs, but we lost (Jacob) Howard who had eight last year. We’re hoping to get a few more athletes out that didn’t play last year. If we can get those guys out with what we have coming back, I think we will be in pretty good shape next year.”
Hedinger, often emotional while talking about his mentor, said he hopes Mayhew will still be around the program, as he has been for over five decades.
“I talked to him just the other day,” Hedinger said. “Hopefully maybe he can come down and still help with the team next year. He talked like he would do that if it was possible.”
Mayhew also started the girls basketball program at Pineville and was the coach at Wyoming East early on as well.
“He probably won over 300 girls basketball games as well,” Hedinger said. “He just loved to coach.”
While Hedinger has handled a bulk of the day-to-day activities the last couple seasons, he knows it will be different.
“It will be different just not having him there; he was constant,” Hedinger said. “He was the kind of guy who if some kid wanted to hit until midnight he would stay there. He has helped thousands of kids in this county over the years. Nobody is going to give up 50 years of their life. How many times does that come around that a guy has coached a sport in your county for 50 years?”
It is a small club.
