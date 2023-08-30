In an effort to enhance customer dining experiences, West Virginia State Parks has hired Chef Matt Welsch on a part-time basis to provide consultation services to state park restaurants, including both self-operated establishments and concession operations, according to a press release.
Welsch is well known for a number of accomplishments, the most recent being named one of West Virginia Tourism’s inaugural chef ambassadors. His passion for culinary artistry and commitment to West Virginia’s rich flavors have made him a prominent figure in the industry, according to the press release. His dedication and eagerness to assist West Virginia State Parks and the state as a whole has been evident since conversations about the project began last year.
“Chef Matt’s unparalleled talent and engaging personality align perfectly with our vision to elevate the dining experiences in our state parks,” said Paul Redford, deputy chief of West Virginia State Parks. “His charming background and passion for our beautiful state make him the perfect fit for this role.
“We’re thrilled to have him on board, and I believe his contributions will undoubtedly add an extra sparkle to our restaurants,” Redford said.
Welsch will assist with refreshing menus, sourcing local ingredients, providing enhanced quality service, among other aspects of running and maintaining a kitchen and restaurant.
He will debut his employment by overseeing the Taste of West Virginia event during the Hunting and Fishing Weekend, featuring creative culinary delights from Cacapon, Hawks Nest, Chief Logan, and Twin Falls state parks, according to the press release.
In May, Welsch created his Farm to Table dinner at Hawks Nest with six courses that included churched-up soup beans with cornbread dust, spicy sweet pickled onions, and candied lardon and spring salad with ramp marinated feta dressing – all incorporating locally sourced ingredients.
“I aim to be the best resource for West Virginia State Parks, but I certainly don’t know everything,” Welsch said.
“I’ve been fortunate to gather a wealth of experiences and a network of culinary professionals. I can promise that, if I don’t have the answer, I will either find it or I will give my best educated guess – and we will work through it from there.”
Born and raised in Marshall County, Welsch developed an unquenchable wanderlust from an early age, which led him to travel extensively across the globe. As the founder of Vagabond Kitchen, his Wheeling-based restaurant, Welsch brings a wealth of international culinary knowledge and experience.
“Chef Matt has been championing West Virginia for years, long before becoming one of our chef ambassadors,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby.
“His long standing career is a true testament to his dedication, skill and passion for the industry. We couldn’t be happier to see him step into this role with West Virginia State Parks.”
Welsch is currently visiting all of the restaurants in the park system, consulting with food and beverage directors, and providing operational expertise to superintendents, managers and staff. He is honing the quality and service.
