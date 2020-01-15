Boys

Wyoming East 81,

Independence 62

Wyoming East defeated Independence 81-62 Tuesday night.

Chase York led all scorers with 27 points while Caden Lookabill added 18. Michael McKinney added 25 for Indy.

Wyoming East will host Westside on Friday.

Wyoming East

Chase York 27, Logan Miller 2, Caden Lookabill 18, Tanner Whitten 15, Jacob Bishop 2, Anthony Martin 4, Garrett Mitchell 6, Jacob Howard 2, Chandler Johnson 5

Independence 

Atticus Goooson 10, Cyrus Goodson 2, Carter Adkins 3, Logan Phalin 7, Michael McKinney 25, Jared Cannady 6, Zach Bolen 7, Marcel Guy 2

WE: 22 25 16 18 — 81

I: 7 11 19 25 — 62

3-point goals — WE: 8 (York 4, Lookabill 1, Johnson 1, Mitchell 2): I: 7 (McKinney 5, Cannady 2). Fouled Out — Bishop

 

Greenbrier West 57,

Summers County 47

hinton — Greenbrier West survived a late surge from Summers County for a 57-47 road win over the Bobcats Tuesday.

Chase Boggs led West with 21 points while Dawson Ratliff scored 13 for the Bobcats.

Summers County will play Richwood at Richwood Friday.

Greenbrier West

Chase Boggs 21, Kaiden Pack 11, Lawson Vaughn 12, Evan McDade 2, Gabe Medland 4, Chase Hagy 7

Summers County

Levi Jones 1, Trent Meador 6, Dawson Ratliffe 13, Ty Fitzpatrick 4, Josh Ward 9, Dylan Hardy 4, Hunter Thomas 10

GW: 18 11 20 8 — 57

SC: 10 11 9 17 — 47

3-Point goals — GW: 3 (Boggs 1, Pack 2); SC: 1 (Ratliffe); Fouled out — SC: Logan Fox

 

Webster County 85,

Richwood 51

richwood — Webster county defeated Richwood 85-51 Tuesday in Richwood.

Rye Gadd led Webster with 22 points while Cam Lwrence ha 13 for Richwood.

Webster County 

Kaden Cutlip 8, Ryan Gillespie 4, Devin Gray 11, Kadin Wright 15, Rye Gadd 22, Will Lewis 11, Carter Williams 2, Connor Bell 8, Levi Cochran 2

Richwood

Brayden Spencer 12, Camden Lawrence 13, Trey Stanley 2, Dale Boone 6, Wade Ritchie 18

WC: 19 22 26 17 — 85

R: 8 17 15 11 — 51

3-point goals — WC: NA; R: 3 (Spencer 3)

Girls

Greenbrier West 42,

Nicholas County 40

summersville — Julie Agee’s 11 poinst were enough to lead Greenbrier West to a thrilling 42-40 win over Nicholas County Tuesday night in Summersville.

Alexis Montgomery matched Agee’s output for Nicholas, scoring 11 in the loss.

Greenbrier West 

Julie Agee 11. Kenley Posten 6, Cam Dorsey 8, Brooklyn Morgan 7, Natalie Agee 6, Logan Vandall 4

Nicholas County

Lilly Meadows 6, Maggie Gadomski 8, Taylor Brown 8, Jenna Grose 1, Kelsi Foster 6, Alexis Montgomery 11

GW: 11 14 8 9 — 42

NC: 8 9 17 6 — 40

3-point goals — GW: 3 (J. Agee 2, Dorsey 1); NC: 2 (Brown 1, Montgomery 1). Fouled Out — GW: Posten, Morgan; NC: Gadomski.

Pocahontas County 66,

Midland Trail 46

hico — Kira Bircher’s 25 points paced Class A No. 4 Pocahontas County in a 66-46 win at Midland Trail.

Charity Warder and Laila Calhoun each scored 12 for the Lady Warriors.

Taylor Harrell led Midland Trail with 17 points.

Pocahontas County

Kierstin Taylor 5, Jerica Reed 2, Kira Bircher 25, Laila Calhoun 12, Sienna Bircher 4, Alexa Taylor 4, Charity Warder 12.

Midland Trail

Malerie Kendrick 4, Taylor Harrell 17, Kylie Jackson 2, Emily Dickerson 8, Meegan Gill 7, Gracie Ferrell 4, Julie Stephenson 2, McKenzie Kessler 2.

PC 13 16 17 20 — 66

MT 13 11 10 12 — 46

Three-point goals: PC: 1 (K. Taylor); MT: 1 (Dickerson 1). Fouled out: none.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags