Boys
Wyoming East 81,
Independence 62
Wyoming East defeated Independence 81-62 Tuesday night.
Chase York led all scorers with 27 points while Caden Lookabill added 18. Michael McKinney added 25 for Indy.
Wyoming East will host Westside on Friday.
Wyoming East
Chase York 27, Logan Miller 2, Caden Lookabill 18, Tanner Whitten 15, Jacob Bishop 2, Anthony Martin 4, Garrett Mitchell 6, Jacob Howard 2, Chandler Johnson 5
Independence
Atticus Goooson 10, Cyrus Goodson 2, Carter Adkins 3, Logan Phalin 7, Michael McKinney 25, Jared Cannady 6, Zach Bolen 7, Marcel Guy 2
WE: 22 25 16 18 — 81
I: 7 11 19 25 — 62
3-point goals — WE: 8 (York 4, Lookabill 1, Johnson 1, Mitchell 2): I: 7 (McKinney 5, Cannady 2). Fouled Out — Bishop
Greenbrier West 57,
Summers County 47
hinton — Greenbrier West survived a late surge from Summers County for a 57-47 road win over the Bobcats Tuesday.
Chase Boggs led West with 21 points while Dawson Ratliff scored 13 for the Bobcats.
Summers County will play Richwood at Richwood Friday.
Greenbrier West
Chase Boggs 21, Kaiden Pack 11, Lawson Vaughn 12, Evan McDade 2, Gabe Medland 4, Chase Hagy 7
Summers County
Levi Jones 1, Trent Meador 6, Dawson Ratliffe 13, Ty Fitzpatrick 4, Josh Ward 9, Dylan Hardy 4, Hunter Thomas 10
GW: 18 11 20 8 — 57
SC: 10 11 9 17 — 47
3-Point goals — GW: 3 (Boggs 1, Pack 2); SC: 1 (Ratliffe); Fouled out — SC: Logan Fox
Webster County 85,
Richwood 51
richwood — Webster county defeated Richwood 85-51 Tuesday in Richwood.
Rye Gadd led Webster with 22 points while Cam Lwrence ha 13 for Richwood.
Webster County
Kaden Cutlip 8, Ryan Gillespie 4, Devin Gray 11, Kadin Wright 15, Rye Gadd 22, Will Lewis 11, Carter Williams 2, Connor Bell 8, Levi Cochran 2
Richwood
Brayden Spencer 12, Camden Lawrence 13, Trey Stanley 2, Dale Boone 6, Wade Ritchie 18
WC: 19 22 26 17 — 85
R: 8 17 15 11 — 51
3-point goals — WC: NA; R: 3 (Spencer 3)
Girls
Greenbrier West 42,
Nicholas County 40
summersville — Julie Agee’s 11 poinst were enough to lead Greenbrier West to a thrilling 42-40 win over Nicholas County Tuesday night in Summersville.
Alexis Montgomery matched Agee’s output for Nicholas, scoring 11 in the loss.
Greenbrier West
Julie Agee 11. Kenley Posten 6, Cam Dorsey 8, Brooklyn Morgan 7, Natalie Agee 6, Logan Vandall 4
Nicholas County
Lilly Meadows 6, Maggie Gadomski 8, Taylor Brown 8, Jenna Grose 1, Kelsi Foster 6, Alexis Montgomery 11
GW: 11 14 8 9 — 42
NC: 8 9 17 6 — 40
3-point goals — GW: 3 (J. Agee 2, Dorsey 1); NC: 2 (Brown 1, Montgomery 1). Fouled Out — GW: Posten, Morgan; NC: Gadomski.
Pocahontas County 66,
Midland Trail 46
hico — Kira Bircher’s 25 points paced Class A No. 4 Pocahontas County in a 66-46 win at Midland Trail.
Charity Warder and Laila Calhoun each scored 12 for the Lady Warriors.
Taylor Harrell led Midland Trail with 17 points.
Pocahontas County
Kierstin Taylor 5, Jerica Reed 2, Kira Bircher 25, Laila Calhoun 12, Sienna Bircher 4, Alexa Taylor 4, Charity Warder 12.
Midland Trail
Malerie Kendrick 4, Taylor Harrell 17, Kylie Jackson 2, Emily Dickerson 8, Meegan Gill 7, Gracie Ferrell 4, Julie Stephenson 2, McKenzie Kessler 2.
PC 13 16 17 20 — 66
MT 13 11 10 12 — 46
Three-point goals: PC: 1 (K. Taylor); MT: 1 (Dickerson 1). Fouled out: none.