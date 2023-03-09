The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acquired a site in Mace and will soon develop the new National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Underground Mine Safety and Health Research Program facility.
In separate press releases, the announcement was made by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The facility will support research programs focused on miner safety and health issues.
Capito secured funding for the project through the (FY) 2023 omnibus appropriations package.
Manchin secured the funding for the design and construction of the new site as part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 omnibus.
Manchin worked closely with the CDC, the General Services Administration (GSA), and local stakeholders throughout the process. As a result of Manchin’s efforts, the CDC has committed, as part of its plan to purchase the property, to invest in local water and wastewater infrastructure improvements to directly benefit the surrounding Pocahontas County community.
The total federal investment to construct the facility is estimated at approximately $94 million and, once fully operational, the site will have 12 full-time federal employees.
“I am thrilled to announce the first new federal facility in West Virginia in decades,” Manchin said. “It is only fitting that the epicenter for mine safety research would be in West Virginia given our proud history of mining the coal that powered our nation to greatness.
“I am also pleased that the CDC has committed to investing in water and wastewater systems upgrades that will benefit the local community as part of the new facility’s construction. I look forward to this continued partnership for years to come,” Manchin said.
“This is great news for our state, and will bring a state-of-the-art facility focused on the health and safety of our hardworking coal miners to Pocahontas and Randolph counties,” Capito said.
“This development will replace the former Lake Lynn Experimental Mine in Pennsylvania, and create an opportunity to conduct critical research and oversight that moves the mining industry forward, and keeps our coal miners safe.
“As the top Republican on the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, I will continue to support efforts to not only enhance training capabilities and the safety of our miners – but do so in West Virginia – where their work and actions are so impactful,” Capito said.
Lake Lynn Laboratory was a highly sophisticated, multipurpose mining research laboratory operated by the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
While the entrance to the facility was located in Pennsylvania, it crossed the West Virginia border underground into Monongalia County.
The site consisted of an underground experimental mine and an aboveground fire-testing facility which were used to conduct critical mine safety and health research.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health was forced to vacate the site in 2012 and has been searching for a replacement location since.
The new site in Mace is the only location in the United States that meets the specific geologic criteria that will allow researchers to accommodate full-scale testing to continue the vital work conducted at Lake Lynn, according to Manchin.
“This facility is much needed after losing the Lake Lynn facility. The research will significantly improve protections in miners’ health and safety,” said Cecil E. Roberts, United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International president.
“We are pleased this world class facility will be located in West Virginia, in the heart of the coalfields.
“Coal mine health and safety is achieved at many levels. This facility will save lives and provide both the industry and miners with the knowledge needed to ensure miners return home safely every day,” Roberts said.
