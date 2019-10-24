Economic charts and statistics for a four-county region in southern West Virginia, presented at a forum in Beckley on Wednesday, show modest improvements over the past two years for jobs and personal income.
But the plotted lines and numbers also diverge, pointing to deep, unrelenting and pervasive challenges, especially with the workforce and the dominating influence of the coal industry.
John Deskins, Director of the Bureau of Business & Economic Research at West Virginia University in Morgantown, chose a sunny tone in his annual presentation, but did not ignore dark clouds on the horizon.
“We still have reason to be positive,” he told a ballroom full of civic, business and political leaders past and present.
During prepared remarks and a slide show delivered at the New River Gorge Area Economic Outlook Conference at the Black Knight Country Club, Deskins said his five-year forecast for the economy in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties is “defined by uncertainty,” but that it should continue a two-year record of recovery from a lengthy and deep recession that preceded the recent uptick.
Deskins pointed to growth in coal production and activity in pipeline construction as the main drivers of employment gains in the region and across the state, but noted that the pipeline jobs were not permanent.
He also warned of persistent problems with what economists categorize as Human Capital – the education, skills and health of the labor force.
The 54 percent workforce participation rate in West Virginia is the lowest of all states in the United States and trails the national average by nine points. In the four counties that were the focus of Deskins’ assessment, the rates were even lower.
The workforce participation rate, Deskins said with the aid of a graphic, was nothing new to southern West Virginia, dating back to 1940.
“It has been a long-standing problem,” he said.
“There is no way we can achieve economic outcomes that we hope for if we can’t be on par with the rest of the nation” on workforce participation, Deskins warned.
Additionally, the percentage of the population in southern West Virginia that holds at least a bachelor’s degree (16.5 percent), trails both state (20.1 percent) and national (38.2 percent) rates. The state’s “going to” college rate has dipped beneath 55 percent, a steady decline since it stood at around 62 percent in 2009.
West Virginia leads the nation in the rate of drug related deaths. In 2017, 58 people out of every 100,000 died to drug misuse, a rate that is nearly triple the national figure, according to Deskins’ report.
And West Virginia has the highest rates for disability and smoking.
When business and industry leaders go looking for a place to settle, Deskins said, they are looking for a labor force that is educated, skilled, healthy and drug-free – categories that in the New River Gorge region leave less than a favorable impression. His charts, projected on a screen in front of the room, showed the four counties underperforming state and national norms.
Melanie Seiler Hames, executive director at Active Southern West Virginia, gave a short presentation on programs her nonprofit provides, including regular physical activities in and around southern West Virginia.
Judy Moore, director of West Virginia Hive, talked about her team of business advisors, support network and funders whose aim is to support regional entrepreneurs.
And Joe Brouse, executive director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, along with Jina Belcher, the Authority’s director of business development, gave an overview of services they provide and a three-year economic development strategy that initiates, facilitates and supports the community and economic development efforts in the four-county region.
Deskins began his talk on upbeat notes, and his published forecast predicts the New River Gorge Area “to continue its recovery from a lengthy and deep recession” from earlier this decade.
“The region should see some volatility over the next two years before registering slow and steady rates of job growth, the report states.
Deskins highlighted a gain of 1,500 jobs in the past two years, growth in the area’s Gross Domestic Product and increased tax revenues.
While calling for a diversification of the local economy through entrepreneurialism, he noted an overreliance on the coal industry, and said its gains in the past couple of years were because of shipments to foreign markets – which are not always reliable.
Employment, generally volatile since 2012, has shown steady increases since 2017. Deskins called the unemployment rate, just under 5.0 percent for the region, “abnormally low.”
“Anytime the unemployment rate is below 5 percent, it is an anomaly,” he said.
Per capita personal income has increased 13 percent since 2013 with nearly all of the gains realized over the past two years, according to Deskins’ written report.
Looking ahead, Deskins expects employment to increase annually at less-than-robust rates of 0.1 to 0.2 percent. He also projects professional and business services to post the fastest rates of job growth over the next five years with forecast gains of nearly 1.6 percent per year.
Education and health care, which constitute 19 percent of the regional economy, along with the public sector and tourism-related businesses, are forecast to record growth that will surpass the overall regional average.
Per capita personal income is expected to rise at an annual average rate of 1.5 to 1.6 percent over the next five years, according to Deskins’ calculations. And with an aging population, government transfer payments – including welfare, financial aid and Social Security – will account for a growing share of regional income.
The rapid growth of federal payments from Washington D.C. to West Virginia, with the state growing “more and more dependent” on those monies, “does not bode well” for the state, Deskins said.
Nor does the region’s economic reliance on the fortunes of the coal industry, which has lost about 50 percent of its production in the past decade. Deskins noted a decline in coal’s share of electric power generation and a reliance on volatile foreign markets.
Meanwhile, natural gas pipeline capacity “has gone through the roof,” Deskins said, showing a chart that proved his point.