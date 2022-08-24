Carnegie Hall is recruiting volunteers for its 2022-2023 season and will conduct two volunteer orientations and training sessions on Wednesday, Aug 31.
The first session will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second session will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Trainees only need to take one session.
Trainees will learn all aspects of volunteering for Carnegie Hall, as well as take a tour.
During 2021-2022 season, over 130 volunteers logged more than 2,023 hours at Carnegie Hall by ushering for performances, assisting at receptions such as the Main Stage Lounge, supervising educational programming, distributing posters, helping with office duties, assembling mailings, serving on various committees, volunteering for special events such as Taste Of Our Town and more.
The training is mandatory for ushering for performances.
For more information and orientation sign-up, contact volunteer coordinator Teri Hartford at 304-645-7917, volunteer@carnegiehallwv.org, visit carnegiehallwv.org/support/volunteer, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.