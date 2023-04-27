Wyoming County Schools is providing two offerings for students during the summer, including “Get Skilled 2023” and Energy Express.
With no “snow days” during the school year, students are also looking at an earlier release date.
“Get Skilled” will allow students in grades six to 12 to explore the career opportunities at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center.
The summer program is scheduled June 21-30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily and students will be served breakfast and lunch.
The majority of shops are participating, including automotive, carpentry, cosmetology, electrical, Pro-Start, law and public safety, health sciences, welding, and pre-engineering.
Participating students will pick two shops and spend one week in each, explained Keith Stewart, Federal and Student Enrichment Programs director.
Instructors will be provided with funding to purchase supplies to provide hands-on instruction for the students, he said.
Buses will run on main routes for the two weeks for students who are interested.
Parents may also provide transportation to the Career and Technical Center, Stewart said.
Funding for the summer program will come from American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) monies.
The American Rescue Plan funding is federal money provided in response to the economic downturn created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The school system has until September 2024 to spend the remaining federal monies, Stewart said.
Over the past couple of years, schools officials have spent the federal funding to increase personnel, provide individual electronic devices for every student, assist students with social and emotional issues, increase school safety equipment, among other strategies that directly impact students.
In conjunction with WVU Extension Services, the school system will also host Energy Express at four sites, including Berlin McKinney Elementary, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle, Mullens Elementary and Pineville Elementary schools.
Energy Express is an award-winning, six-week summer reading and nutrition program for children in kindergarten through fourth grades.
College students serve as mentors, through AmeriCorps, and work directly with children.
School professionals serve as site supervisors.
Participating students will participate in a variety of reading and art activities designed to increase reading skills.
Children will also receive breakfast and lunch daily.
The program will run from June 21 through July 28.
With no “snow days” taking students away from the classroom during the winter, students’ final day is now June 1 rather than June 6 as previously scheduled.
Students will not attend classes May 4, which is a scheduled Professional Learning Day, or May 29, scheduled in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Additionally, on May 12, students will be released three hours early.
