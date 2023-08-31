The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center will be giving a series of inventories to determine learning styles and occupational interests to all 10th grade students with disabilities, any 11th or 12th grade resource students who did not participate during their 10th grade year.
The inventories are being given to comply with the Carl D. Perkins Act, the Applied Technology Act, the Individuals with Disabilities Act, and Wyoming County’s continuing commitment to provide quality education and programming for students with disabilities, according to a press release.
All 10th, 11th, or 12th grade students with disabilities who have not participated in the vocational assessment will also be given a vocational aptitude assessment in addition to the learning styles inventories and the occupational interest inventories.
The aptitude and occupational interest portions of the assessment will be given by trained vocational assessment personnel.
Transportation will be provided on regularly scheduled Career and Technical Center school buses.
The assessment will begin Oct. 2 and will continue through June 3.
Instruments to be used include CAREER SCOPE: Assessment of Vocational Aptitudes and Interest and
C.I.T.E.: Center of Innovative Teaching Experiences-Learning Styles Inventory.
Parents/guardians who object to their child participating in the screening should notify the local principal in writing within the next 10 days.
For more information or questions, phone Brenda Shumate, Special Services director, at 304-732-6262, extension 1203 or Linda Davis, vocational resource teacher, at 304-732-8050, extension 7160.
