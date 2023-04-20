The Captain Ralph Stewart Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award honorees include eighth graders Calista Bachert, Raeghan Cline, Sarah Lilly and Joshua Smith.
Bachert is the daughter of Todd and Jill Bachert, of Cyclone. She is a student at Road Branch Elementary and Middle School and plans to become a teacher.
Cline is the daughter of Seth and Brandi Cline of Simon. She is a student at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School. A Student Council and National Junior Honor Society member, she is also on the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams as well as a cheerleader. She plans to study nursing.
Lilly is the daughter of Shena and Preston Lilly, of Lynco. She is a student at Oceana Middle School, where she participates in volleyball, basketball and softball, is a National Junior Honor Society member, and has competed in the state Science Fair. She attends the Family Praise and Worship Center in Oceana and plans to become an elementary teacher or an occupational therapist.
Smith is the son of Jessica Smith and Brian Smith. He is a student at Shady Spring Middle School, where he is on the Student Council.
He has competed in Math Field Day since third grade and participates in track. He plans to earn a degree in biomedical engineering.
Each of the four students were selected by the staff of their respective schools, based on their dependability, service, leadership and patriotism as well as their contributions to life in their homes, schools, churches, and communities.
Ira Cook and William Lester serve as project co-chairmen.
