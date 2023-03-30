The Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration, which will be held Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

“This event is always so much fun,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.

“The petting zoo was such a hit last year, so we just knew we had to bring it back.

“There is truly something for everyone to do, and Jim and I hope that everyone will come out to celebrate with us.”

The Culture Center will be transformed into an Easter Celebration, complete with a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, princess storytelling, games, prizes, crafts, food, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

There will also be a Golden Easter Egg Hunt with prizes awarded on the grounds of the Capitol.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

