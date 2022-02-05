Betty Jo Thompson Johnson, 93, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Southfield Village in South Bend, IN. She was born on June 13, 1928 to the late Eldridge Edmund and Edith Pearl (Holstein) Craddock in Olcott, WV, and has lived in South Bend since 2010.…