U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority will receive $1.5 million to support their work with the WV Hive and WVU Institute of Technology as they work to develop the first ever Southern West Virginia-based Outdoor Industry Softlines Textiles Prototyping lab.
The funding was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), formerly known as “earmarks,” request made by Capito.
In total, Capito secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations omnibus package.
“With the establishment of the New River Gorge as a National Park and Preserve and the boost in visitors that we have welcomed to the region since the redesignation, there is great potential to fill voids in the outdoor textiles prototyping industry right here in West Virginia,” Capito said.
“The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, WV Hive, and WVU Tech are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this opportunity, and make major investments into our communities.
“I’m proud to secure this funding that will directly support collaboration that aims to move our state forward and strengthen our business climate,” the senator emphasized.
