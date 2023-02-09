U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the Challenger Learning Center at Wheeling University received $3 million to replace the current space simulator with the newly designed facility, including a Briefing Room, Mission Control, Transport Room, and the Spacecraft; to design and deliver a girls STEM summer camp; and to develop a new Virtual Mission.
The funding was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by Capito.
In total, Capito secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package.
“Last week, on Jan. 28, we marked the 37th anniversary of the Challenger accident,” Capito said. “The lives of the seven brave men and women have not been forgotten, most notably through the Challenger Learning Centers across this country that inspire the next generation of explorers.
“I am over the moon thrilled that the renovation of the Challenger Learning Center at Wheeling University will enable a more robust curriculum, both in person and online, for students across West Virginia, especially for young girls who are interested in STEM. This is an investment in the unlimited potential of our students in West Virginia.”
“For nearly 30 years, students in West Virginia have been visiting the Challenger Learning Center in Wheeling where they are instantly transformed into STEM professionals working together on exciting space missions,” said Lance Bush, Challenger Center president and CEO.
“Thanks to Senator Capito’s support, Challenger Learning Center at Wheeling University is prepared to continue this important work and inspire students for another 30 years.”
“We are so thankful for the support of Senator Capito and her commitment to our Challenger Learning Center,” said Jackie Shia, director of the Challenger Learning Center at Wheeling University.
“This funding will give us the opportunity to welcome local and regional students and teachers to a new, state-of-the-art space simulator and create another exciting and innovative distance learning program to reach students across the state of West Virginia.”
