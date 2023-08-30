U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was among the speakers during the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 87th Annual Meeting and Business Summit.
Capito addressed the business summit, providing an update on the latest from the U.S. Senate, as well as her continued work to spur economic development in West Virginia.
“West Virginia is in a pivotal moment, and it’s important that our business community builds on the momentum we’ve created to spark development and improve the lives of our residents,” she said.
“It was an honor to once again participate in the chamber’s business summit and meet with leaders from all across West Virginia. I was glad to provide an update on my efforts in Washington to strengthen the economic environment in our state, and hear about the successes and challenges we have experienced on the ground in the past year.
“There is certainly a tangible momentum in our state currently, and I’m confident in our ability to build upon that,” Capito said.
She also participated in the West Virginia Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where she provided introductory remarks for Rusty Hutson Jr., founder and CEO of Diversified Energy Company.
“Rusty Hutson is a tremendous West Virginian and a dedicated Mountaineer,” she said.
“He proudly carries on his family’s four-generation deep tradition in West Virginia energy production, and uses his success to invest back into our communities.
“I was honored to introduce Rusty during his induction ceremony for the West Virginia Business Hall of Fame – a recognition he is truly deserving of,” Capito said.
“I’m honored to join such a great group of business and community leaders in the West Virginia Business Hall of Fame,” Hutson said.
“I am also grateful to my friend Senator Capito for her introduction and tremendous leadership in the United States Senate.
“Our focus remains today, as it was two decades ago, to operate with integrity, responsibility and be good stewards of the assets we acquire in West Virginia and beyond.
“Our success is rooted in West Virginia and the values learned here will continue to be the driving force behind our focus on giving back to the communities in which we operate,” Hutson said.
Also during the summit, Capito delivered remarks during the West Virginia Manufacturers Association’s Chemical Industry Committee meeting, where she provided an update on regulatory and policy developments that have occurred recently.
