U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that Thomas Health Systems will receive $1.2 million to renovate the Medical Office Building South on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Charleston.
The project will enhance and expand the ability of St. Francis Hospital’s medical providers and behavioral health therapists affiliated with the hospital’s Addiction Healing Center to provide services to a greater number of individuals dealing with substance use disorders.
The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Capito and Manchin. In total, Senator Capito secured $241,135,000 and Senator Manchin secured more than $166 million in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package.
“I’m proud to secure this funding for Thomas Health Systems through the Congressionally Directed Spending process, which will help bolster the Addiction Healing Center at St. Francis Hospital by renovating the facility and obtaining new equipment that expands services provided by behavioral health therapists,” Capito said.
“This is a critical aspect of our continued battle against the addiction crisis, and will help connect more West Virginians struggling with substance use disorder with the resources they need to continue their road towards recovery.
“Thomas Health conveyed to me the importance of this project, and I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to provide our medical facilities with the tools they need to effectively serve West Virginians,” she said.
“The Thomas Health Addiction Healing Center at St. Francis Hospital is leading the fight against the devastating drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state,” Manchin noted.
“I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts to provide our fellow West Virginians with the support and recovery services they need and deserve.
“The funding announced today will support Thomas Health’s work to address mental and behavioral health needs in Kanawha County and throughout the state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investment.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they continue to provide lifesaving care for West Virginians across the Mountain State,” he said.
“I applaud Senators Capito and Manchin for their work in securing this funding that will expand access to quality care and improve facilities at the Saint Francis campus, benefiting patients and residents of the Kanawha Valley,” said Albert L. Wright Jr., president/CEO of WVU Health System and interim-president/CEO of Thomas Health System.
“Part of providing exceptional care means creating an environment that is modern and comfortable for our patients and their families.”
