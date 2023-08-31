U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., highlighted the economic impact resulting from the re-designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Specifically, the U.S. National Park Service’s (NPS) 2022 National Park Visitor Spending Effects report found that over the past year, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve generated $96.1 million in economic output and supported 1,044 jobs in West Virginia.
In 2022, more than 1.5 million park visitors spent an estimated $79.3 million in local gateway regions while visiting the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, with 88.1 percent of visitors from out-of-state.
In total, West Virginia benefited from $133.8 million in economic output across all NPS units in the state, according to a press release.
“It’s wonderful to see that the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is maintaining the success that we saw immediately following its re-designation in 2020 and that it continues to make a major economic impact in our state,” Capito said.
“When I began advocating for the re-designation, this was exactly the impact I knew the New River Gorge could make.
“This would not be possible without the gracious hospitality and hard work from West Virginians in the gateway communities around the park. From Hinton to Fayetteville, Meadow Bridge and all places in between, residents of the region have been fantastic ambassadors for our state,” the senator said.
“I look forward to seeing the continued success of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the economic ripple effect that it generates.”
The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was established through the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Designation Act, legislation authored by Capito.
The legislation, which was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, led to the re-designation of the New River Gorge National River as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
The re-designation has helped promote the beauty and historical significance of the New River Gorge by making the site just the 63rd National Park and 20th National Preserve in the United States, while ensuring that the longstanding traditions of hunting and fishing are protected for generations to come.
