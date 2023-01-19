U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that Semper Liberi and Mountaineer Behavioral Health received $1.5 million to support their work in establishing Mountaineer Recovery Village, a center that includes a variety of services aimed at helping patients recover from substance use disorders in Kearneysville.
The funding was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by Capito.
In total, Capito secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations omnibus package.
“Semper Liberi and Mountaineer Behavioral Health have made a tremendous impact on addiction recovery in the Eastern Panhandle,” Capito said.
“When I participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mountaineer Recovery Village in October, it was the clear that revolutionary work will be done here.
“The detailed focus on the housing and workforce development aspects of recovery are crucial, which is why I worked diligently during the Congressionally Directed Spending process to advocate for, and ultimately secure, funding needed to support this project.
“There is no question that this program is setting the example for addiction recovery efforts across the country,” she said.
“These three houses would not have been possible without the support of Senator Capito, the dedicated employees of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the support of Berkeley County and the City of Martinsburg,” said Dr. Jonathan Hartiens, Semper Liberi board member and Mountaineer Behavioral Health CEO.
“The combined efforts of all the partners will see the first ever recovery community in the country dedicated with new housing units for those exclusively in recovery. This will help members new to recovery reintegrate back into the workforce in a healthy living environment and reconnect with their families and help break the patterns of relapse.
“It will truly have generational impacts,” Hartiens emphasized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.