U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was among the speakers during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the University of Charleston’s (UC) Downtown Innovation Hub (DIH) in Charleston.
Capito helped secure funding for the facility’s construction with a $1.5 million U.S. Economic Development Agency (EDA) grant in May 2022.
The UC DIH will serve to grow and accelerate existing business in Charleston.
“West Virginia is open for business, and I am thrilled to celebrate yet another addition to our business community with the Downtown Innovation Hub,” Capito said. “The University of Charleston has so many amazing resources to share with businesses here in the city and across Kanawha County.
“I was proud to secure funding for this project, and I’m looking forward to seeing the growth that will result from businesses partnering with the DIH for years to come, as well as the example this can set for the rest of our state,” the senator said.
“The University of Charleston is excited to bring our business, entrepreneurship, and leadership expertise, along with our deep network of partners, into downtown Charleston,” said Dr. Marty Roth, university president.
“The UC Downtown Innovation Hub will assist small businesses to scale up and grow, which will create economic opportunities, produce and retain jobs, and generate private investment.
“We are grateful for Senator Capito’s enthusiastic support of the University of Charleston. Her endorsement was instrumental in the U.S. EDA grant award and is a testament to Senator Capito’s commitment to business growth and job creation in the Kanawha Valley,” Roth said.
