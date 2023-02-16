U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will serve as the top Republican on the Senate Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees funding across a large range of programs within the U.S. Departments of Labor, Education, Health and Human Services, and other independent agencies.
“I’m honored to serve as Ranking Member of the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee, and use such an impactful role to represent the needs of West Virginians,” Capito said.
“There is perhaps no other subcommittee that can have a more direct impact on West Virginia than this one.
“It is my goal to ensure the funding we provide is used in the most efficient and effective manner, and that critical oversight is provided regarding the actions and activities of the Biden administration.
“I look forward to working with committee leadership and members in this new role, and I stand in support of Vice Chairman Collins’ desire to advance legislation through the committee under regular order.
“Serving as the top Republican on this subcommittee enables me to continue my dedication on a range of priorities back in West Virginia, such as Alzheimer’s research, ending childhood cancer, fighting the addiction crisis, the wellbeing of our miners, or supporting the education and research missions of our schools and universities.
“Regardless of the scope or challenges, I will approach this opportunity with the objective of ensuring the voices and priorities of West Virginia are heard and understood,” the senator said.
Capito serves on several Appropriations Subcommittees, including Defense; Homeland Security; Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies; Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.
In the 118th Congress, Capito continues serving on four U.S. Senate committees, including the Committee on Appropriations; the Committee on Environment and Public Works; the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; and the Committee on Rules and Administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.