On Thursday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, announced $8,956,269 in federal funding to the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health. The funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will be used to reimburse costs accrued in response to the Covid-19 pandemic related to testing and prevention. “West Virginia was quick to provide resources that kept our residents and communities safe, while also taking care of those who were sick,” Capito said. “This funding reimburses the state for taking on heavy costs during the public health crisis. I could not be more thankful for the selfless service of our health care professionals, and I am happy to see FEMA reimbursing our state for taking on these extra costs,” the senator said.
Capito announces federal reimbursement for Covid testing, prevention
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Marion handed reins of Red Devils
- Amazing Grace hits game-winner, sends Summers to state tournament (With Gallery)
- Maiolo approved as new Woodrow softball coach
- Shady edges Huntington on emotional Senior Night
- Tigers hang 121, advance to finals
- Region 3 boys sectional pairings
- Bobcat dealership opening in Daniels
- Hungry Price focused on state title
- Oak Hill ousts No. 1 Spartans
- Woodrow Wilson students perform "The Little Mermaid"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.