On Thursday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, announced $8,956,269 in federal funding to the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health. The funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will be used to reimburse costs accrued in response to the Covid-19 pandemic related to testing and prevention. “West Virginia was quick to provide resources that kept our residents and communities safe, while also taking care of those who were sick,” Capito said. “This funding reimburses the state for taking on heavy costs during the public health crisis. I could not be more thankful for the selfless service of our health care professionals, and I am happy to see FEMA reimbursing our state for taking on these extra costs,” the senator said.

